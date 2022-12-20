Goodhue was able to pull away from Stewartville in the second half to win 71-59.
The Wildcats led 27-25 at the half. Both teams combined for 19 3-pointers.
Will Opsahl and Luke Roschen led the Wildcats offensively. Opsahl scored a game-high 25 points. Roschen poured in half of the team's 10 3-pointers, ending with 21 points. Adam Poncelet added 12 points.
CF 58, Z-M 44
Three players ended in double-digits for Cannon Falls which was enough as the Bombers defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 17 points and two 3-pointers. Carter Christopherson also made a pair of 3-point shots and had 12 points. Hunter Streit chipped in nine points.
