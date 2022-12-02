Lake City opened the season with tough matchup against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The Tigers took care of the Bulldogs, scoring 22 points off turnovers in a 76-57 win Friday night.
Tiger junior Hunter Lorenson kicked off the season with a new career-high 28 points. Keegan Ryan scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field, and had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jaden Shones supplied 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Ryan Heise finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Rylee Fick led the team with 13 rebounds.
Z-M 66, Triton 40
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won its season-opener over Triton. The Cougars expanded its 35-19 halftime lead with five players scoring at least eight points.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougar offense with 18 points. Hunter Streit scored 10 points. Carter Christopherson, Ethan Miller and Collin Klassen each had eight points. Christopherson and Miller combined to make four of the team's eight 3-pointers. Preston Ohm added seven points on a 3-pointer.
