Lake City remained undefeated this season with win No. 6 Monday night. The Tigers raced ahead in an 80-42 victory over Triton.
The Tigers began the game on a 25-2 run, eventually taking a 45-18 lead at halftime.
Hunter Lorenson scored 21 points to lead the Tiger offense. Ryan Heise contributed 15 points, four rebounds and seven blocks. Keegan Ryan did a little of everything with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jaden Shones ended with nine points and seven rebounds.
Z-M 80, L-A 59
Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit led Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a big night for the Cougar's offense as they defeated Lewiston-Altura.
The Cougars got out to a big lead, scoring 52 points in the first half.
Rodrick ended with 26 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Streit scored 25 points with just one 3-pointer. Ethan Miller had nine points and James Eickoff had six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.