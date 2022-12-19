Lake City came out on the winning side of another dramatic finish. Ryan Heise broke a tie and gave the Tigers a lead with 7 seconds remaining in the game. His 3-point shot stood as the game-winner in a 65-62 victory over Lourdes on Saturday.
Heise scored 20 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He led a second-half rally to give the Tigers a win.
Lake City trailed by as much as 10 points in the first half and trailed 31-29 going into the second.
Hunter Lorenson and Jaden Shones each scored 13 points for the Tigers. Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
