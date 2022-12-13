Goodhue earned a 52-40 win at home over Cannon Falls.
The Wildcats led 30-25 at the half and led in the Bombers in most offensive categories. The Wildcats shot 11 of 18 at the free-throw line and made seven 3-pointers.
Will Opsahl did most of the scoring for the Wildcats, ending with a game-high 23 points. Luke Roschen had 11 points on a pair of 3-pointers. Adam Poncelet was back in the lineup and had eight points.
LC 71, STEW 52
Lake City continued to its hot streak to begin the season, defeating Stewartville in the battle of Tigers.
The win gave Lake City its third against a top-10 ranked opponent.
Four starters for Lake City scored double-digits. Hunter Lorenson led the way with 17 points. Keegan Ryan had 15 points. Jaden Shones and Ryan Heise each provided 12 points, while Heise and Ryan each grabbed nine rebounds.
