After teetering around .500 for the early portion of the season, Z-M is now on a three-game win streak and its standing in the conference is steadily rising. The latest win came Thursday when the Cougars traveled to Kasson-Mantorville and came home with a 7-2 victory in hand.
The KoMets were first to strike as a pair of Cougars errors handed K-M a 1-0 lead after one inning. The score remained that way until Z-M broke through in the third inning with a pair of runs to give them a 2-1 lead.
It was all Z-M from there on out as the Cougars scored three runs in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to build up a 7-1 lead before the KoMets got one run back in the bottom of the seventh.
Pitching stats: Ethan Kovars pitched 6 ⅔ innings and allowed 2 runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked one batter. Caden Mercer got the final out and allowed one hit and two walks but gave up no runs.
Batting stats: Mitchell Meyer (1 H); Peter Meyer (2 RBI, 2 H, 1 R, 1 SB); Willie Holm (2 RBI, 2 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 BB); Kaleb Stensland (2 H, 1 R, 1 SB); Tyson Liffrig (1 R, 1 BB); Kovars (2 RBI, 1 H); Jake Merkens (1 H); Connor Preston (2 H, 1 R); Tanner Gates (1 R)
Z-M, 5-3, is next scheduled to host Triton on Monday.
Defensive miscues continue for Goodhue
Errors were a huge factor in Goodhue’s third consecutive loss as the Wildcats had five of them in their 11-1 defeat at the hands of Byron on Thursday.
Defensive miscues weren’t the only reason for the Goodhue loss however. The Wildcats also managed just one hit in seven innings and only one batter reached base on balls. Meanwhile, Byron earned four walks and smacked eight base hits.
Byron scored at least two runs in all but one inning, while Goodhue scored its one and only run in the second inning.
Pitching stats: Ryley Christianson pitched five innings and was charged with four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked two batters. Will Opsahl pitched ⅔ innings and gave up two runs on one hit while walking two batters.
Batting stats: Opsahl (1 H, 1 RBI); Cody Lohman (1 R, 1 BB)
Goodhue, 1-5, next travels to Rochester Lourdes on Friday.
Lake City shut out by Lourdes
Rochester Lourdes scored a whopping 10 runs in the second inning in what became a 11-0 blowout loss for Lake City on Thursday.
The only other run scoring in the game happened in the first inning for Lourdes. With an 11-run lead, the game was called off after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule. Lake City managed just three base hits all game while Lourdes recorded 13.
Pitching stats: Max Balow pitched 1 ⅓ innings and allowed 11 runs on 10 hits. He struck out one and walked three batters. Johan Zorn pitched 2 ⅔ innings, giving up two hits, walking two and striking out one batter. Ben Nutt also pitched one inning and allowed one hit.
Batting stats: Ben Nutt (2 H, 1 2B), Zorn (1 H)
Lake City, 4-6, is next scheduled to travel to Goodhue on Monday.
