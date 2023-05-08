The Goodhue rally fell just short as Randolph hung to win 6-4.
Trailing by four runs, Goodhue began the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back doubles by Hayden Holm and Sean Matthees. Kade Altendorf was hit by a pitch, then Adam Poncelet grounded into a fielder's choice. Marcus Young drove in a run to cut the deficit to a pair of runs and the inning ended a batter later on a flyout.
Luke Roschen, Young, Poncelet and Matthees each drove in a run for the Wildcats. Poncelet hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to get the Wildcats on the board, trailing 3-1.
CF 10, LC 1
Lake City opened the scoring in the top of the first, then Cannon Falls responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Bombers piled on with four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Jack Meyers struck out 12 in a complete-game win, limiting Lake City to a run on three hits and two walks.
Riley Forbes drove in the lone run for the Tigers on an RBI-single to left field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.