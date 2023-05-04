Lourdes broke the baseball game open in the third inning, eventually winning 10-0 over Goodhue Thursday evening.
The Eagles scored four runs in the third and added three in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Goodhue was limited to three hits. Sean Matthees was 1-for-3 with a double. Kade Altendorf and Hayden Holm each had a hit.
