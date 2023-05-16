Preston Ohm was his best on the mound for Zumbrota-Mazeppa as they defeated Cannon Falls 2-0. The win secured the HVL championship for the Cougars.
Ohm pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 and walking two while limiting the Bombers to five hits. The Bombers had multiple runners on base in just two innings.
The Cougars scored both of their runs in the third inning. Frank Flick was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After a pop out, the Cougars strung together three straight singles. Flick and Jack Krier scored on Hunter Streit's single to right field.
(0) comments
