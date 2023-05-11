Byron scored early to defeat Goodhue 7-2.
The Bears plated five runs in the second inning and added a pair of insurance runs leading 5-2 in the seventh.
The Wildcats scored twice in the fifth inning. After two straight singles, Hayden Holm singled in the first run. Sean Matthees knocked in the second run a batter later on a fielder's choice to shortstop.
Caleb Kurtti went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats and Michael Roschen and Jed Ryan each scored a run. Kurtti struck out four, walked two and allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. Halm pitched two innings, giving up a pair of runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk.
