Goodhue and Pine Island were scoreless in a pitcher's dual until the fifth inning. The Panthers broke the scoreless tie and added insurance runs in the seventh in 4-0 shutout of the Wildcats.

Neither team got much going offensively until the top of the fifth. Pine Island began the inning with three straight singles. Wildcat pitcher Hayden Holm was able to get a ground ball double play but the first run of the game scored on the play.

Goodhue had two runners on base in each of the next three innings, but could not push across a run as they were limited to five hits.

Holm allowed four runs on 12 hits and walk with three strikeouts in seven innings on the mound for Goodhue.

Byron 16, LC 1 (five innings)

Byron scored in each inning on their way to a lopsided 16-1 win.

Lake City was held to two hits and a single run in the first inning. David Oeltjen scored on a fielder's choice in the first after a walk, hit-by-pitch and Bears error loaded the bases with no outs.

Riley Forbes and Parker Rodman each had a hit for the Tigers.

