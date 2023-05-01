Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. .Mostly dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow area rivers to continue falling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 680.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 715 PM CDT Monday was 681.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 678.0 feet next Monday evening. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 680.6 feet on 04/06/1967. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Monday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/30/1957. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and it will continue to slowly fall this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer service is turned off along Central Point Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Monday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet next Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 04/05/1967. &&

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... .Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires that form will have the ability to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&