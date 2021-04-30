Goodhue allowed more than 20 baserunners in five innings of play Friday night, resulting in a 13-3 loss to Rochester Lourdes. The visiting Wildcats gave up three, three and four runs in each of the first three innings to create a 10-0 hole to dig out of before it recorded its ninth out of the game.
Lourdes did its scoring by getting on base in a variety of ways. In those first three innings, Lourdes had seven hits, earned five walks, had three batters hit by a pitch, and reached on one error.
On the other side, Goodhue didn’t get its first base hit until Ryley Christianson smacked a two-out single in the top of the fourth inning. As a whole, Goodhue managed just five hits through five innings. Four of their five hits came in the fifth inning in which the Wildcats scored three runs. Despite Goodhue’s best effort at getting the game closer, Lourdes matched them stride for stride and also scored three runs in the fifth inning to maintain its 10-run lead.
Pitching stats: Will Opsahl pitched one inning, allowing six runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked four batters. Kam Zetah pitched 3 ⅔ innings, being charged with three earned runs on five hits. Zetah struck out three and walked six.
Batting stats: Ethan Matthees (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 2B), Christianson (1 H), Cody Lohman (1 H, 1 R), Kade Altendorf (1 H, 1 R), John Collins (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B)
Goodhue, 1-6, next plays Monday when it hosts Lake City.
Ellsworth shut out by New Richmond
Ellsworth traveled to New Richmond on Friday looking for its first win of the season. Instead the Panthers were shut out, and the host Tigers nearly pitched a no-hitter in their 7-0 win.
For its part, New Richmond was effective at the plate albeit inefficient with its baserunners. By the end of the game, the Tigers racked up 14 hits but stranded six runners on base. None of that matter though since New Richmond pitcher Charlie Thibodeau struck out 18 batters, allowed one base hit and walked only two batters.
New Richmond scored three runs in the second inning, followed by four more runs in the sixth.
Pitching stats: Beckett Catron pitched 5 ⅓ innings for Ellsworth, allowing seven runs on 14 hits. He struck out and walked one batter. Landon Edgar recorded the final two outs of the game.
Batting stats: Ian Matzek (1 H), Tanner Pechacek (1 BB), Edgar (1 BB)
Ellsworth, 0-1-1, is next scheduled to host Prescott on Tuesday.
