Ellsworth recorded its first win of the season Friday when it traveled to St. Croix Central and came home with an 8-3 victory. The Panthers finished the game with just one more hit than St. Croix Central but were able to take better advantage of its baserunners, outscoring their opponent by five runs.
Tanner Pechacek got the ball rolling for Ellsworth in the second inning by hitting a one-out double and later coming around to score. The Panthers were back at it in the third inning when another one-out double put Ian Matzek in scoring position, from which he would later score. After slowly building its lead, it was the fourth inning that finally broke the game open for Ellsworth. The Panthers led the inning off with four consecutive walks, followed by a single and another walk to keep the bases loaded with two outs. Carter Pierce found a way to get a base hit and scored two more runs to give Ellsworth a 6-0 lead through four innings.
St. Croix Central scratched across its first run in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to make things interesting, but Ellsworth closed the door in the seventh inning with two runs of its own to push its lead back to five.
Pitching stats: Beckett Catron (7 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 10 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Jack Voelker (1 R, 1 BB), Anthony Madsen (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Ian Matzek (2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 2B), Pierce (3 H, 3 RBI, 1 R), Urban Broadway (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 3B), Pechacek (2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 2B), Landon Edgar (2 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI), Kaeden Graff (1 RBI, 1 BB), Catron (1 H)
Ellsworth, 1-2-1, is next scheduled to host Somerset on Tuesday.
Vogel’s pitching gem not enough for Goodhue win
Triton scored one run in the first and final innings of its game against Goodhue on Friday providing all the offense it needed in a pitchers’ duel between the two schools. The Wildcats finished the game with three hits, which was actually more than Triton accomplished, yet Goodhue lost the game 2-1.
Triton got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Goodhue responded with a run of its own in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1. Ryley Christianson scored on a Kade Altendorf single to provide the Wildcats with their one and only run.
Pitching stats: Logan Vogel (7 IP, 11 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 0 ER)
Batting stats: Altendorf (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB), Christianson (1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), John Collins (2 BB), Adam Poncelet (1 H), Ethan Matthees (1 H), Kam Zetah (1 BB)
Goodhue, 1-8, is next scheduled to travel to Dover-Eyota on Monday.
