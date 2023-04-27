...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and
Sibley Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause significant rises of
area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will
continue to gradually fall through next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 682.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 683.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 682.8
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
682.5 feet on 06/28/1993.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and
Sibley Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause significant rises of
area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will
continue to gradually fall through next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.5 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.6 feet on 05/01/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience
basement flooding and begin pumping.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.2 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/17/1951.
&&
