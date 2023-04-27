BaseballRTSA

Stewartville got out to an early lead by scoring in the first three innings of a 12-2 win over Goodhue in five innings.

The Tigers pushed across five runs in the first and second.

Goodhue scored in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Adam Poncelet to score Jed Ryan and Hayden Holm. Poncelet and Holm were the only two with hits for the Wildcats.

