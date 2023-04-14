Goodhue regained the lead in the second inning, but was held scoreless from then on as Fillmore Central won 7-4.
Trailing 3-0 after three runs in the bottom of the first, the Wildcats quickly were able to get ahead in the next half inning. Following two singles and a hit by pitch, Marcus Young hit a grand slam to left field.
The Wildcats had runners on base in each of the next four innings and outhit Fillmore Central 11-6. Kade Altendorf and Adam Poncelet led the Wildcats with three hits each. Young had two hits, including his grand slam.
K-W 7, LC 6
Lake City nearly pull off a comeback victory, but was unable to take the lead. Kenyon-Wanamingo scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch. After holding the Tigers scoreless in the bottom half, the Knights escaped with a one-run win.
Lake City trailed 6-0 but came back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. Ten came to the plate in the inning. After a lead off walk, the Tigers had five straight hits which included a two-run double by Colter Hegge. Later in the inning, Riley Forbes tied the game with a bases-clearing double.
Z-M 19, Triton 0 (five innings)
Zumbrota-Mazeppa poured it on in the fifth inning of a lopsided victory. The Cougars scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth. The Cougars had scored four runs in the fourth and third innings.
Ollie Liffrig, Sam Knowlton and Cody Anderson each drove in three RBIs. Jack Krier, Kaleb Lochner and Frank Flicek each had a pair of RBIs.
Hudson Ohm and James Eickhoff combined to strike out 10 batters while allowing two hits and walking three.
