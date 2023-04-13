Goodhue was able to score in the first inning, but it was all they would get as Cannon Falls responded in the bottom half of the inning on their way to a 9-1 win.
Adam Poncelet singled to lead off the first inning. The Wildcats loaded the bases and Sean Matthees walked to bring in Poncelet with one out. The Wildcats were unable to get a runner to reach third the rest of the game as Bomber starter Jack Meyers settled in to pitch six innings while allowing a pair of hits, a walk while striking out six.
The Bombers scored three in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. They scored four more runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 8-1.
