The Goodhue offense had little trouble scoring in an 11-1 win over United South Central in five innings. The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the fourth inning.
Marcus Young got the start on the mound for Goodhue and threw four innings, striking out six while allowing four walks and an unearned run on three hits.
At the plate, seven of the nine in the Wildcat lineup had an RBI. Kade Altendorf went 4-for-4. Adam Poncelet had three hits and scored twice. Caleb Kurtti had two hits and score a pair of runs.
Z-M 6, LC 0
The top of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa lineup carried the Cougars to a shutout win over Lake City. The first four in the batting order - Jack Krier, Preston Ohm, Sam Knowlton, Hunter Streit - were a combined 4-for-14 with four RBIs and three runs.
Ohm started for the Cougars on the mound and struck out nine in four innings, allowing a single hit. Kaleb Lochner struck out three in two innings of relief.
The Cougars broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, scoring twice. They scored four in the sixth on two hits, a fielder's choice and an error.
Seth Harteneck and David Oeltjen each had a hit for the Tigers.
