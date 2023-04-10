Goodhue dropped its first game of the season to Cotter, 6-1, Monday evening.
Cotter scored once in the first inning and pushed across four runs in the third. The Ramblers were held to four hits but drew 12 walks.
Caleb Kurtti scored the lone Wildcat run in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run. Kade Altendorf, Marcus Young and Hayden Holm each were 1-for-3.
