Red Wing’s Jack Cashman and Lake City’s Eric Anderson competed in the 2023 United State Biathlon Association National Rollerski Championships in Jericho, VT, at the Ehtan Allen Firing Range August 4-6. Each athlete was competing on behalf of the Bluff Country Biathlon team.
The event featured a men’s and women’s races. Other categories included military veterans and age groups juniors (Under-22) and youth (U19, U17, U15, U13).
Also competing was Bluff Country’s Carson Peterson of Lake Elmo. He, along with Anderson and Cashman all made the top 10 in each of the sprint and pursuit races.
Cashman won the U17 sprint race with a time of 21 minutes, 3.3 seconds. Anderson placed sixth in the U19 sprint with a time of 22:50.5.
Cashman took fifth in the U17 pursuit race (29:24.9), while Anderson was seventh in the U19 pursuit at 34:40.0.
“Our athlete’s remarkable performances on the national stage, underline the strength and depth of talent within the team,” said Bluff Country coach Holly Hanson in a press release. “All three athletes have really improved their speed on the skis and we look forward to refining their shooting over the coming months as they prepare for US Youth and Junior World Championship and Youth Olympic Games Trials with the hopes of earning spots on Team USA. The 2023 US Summer National Championships, sponsored by the United States Biathlon Association, provided a thrilling platform for athletes to compete and excel.”
