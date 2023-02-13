Two Red Wing skiers qualified for the alpine skiing state tournament. Sophomore Camryn Zotalis and junior Kingsley Alsop each placed in the top 15 individuals at the Section 6A event on Tuesday at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
Alsop finished in 15th with runs of 26.09 seconds and 24.96 for a total time of 51.05. Zotalis finished in 13th with a total time of 52.76, with runs of 26.92 and 25.84.
The two compete with the Northfield area ski team. The boys finished 10th as a team and the girls earned fourth place. The only other boy or girl from the Northfield team to qualify for the state tournament was Clara Wilson, who finished fourth among all girls with a total time of 51.77.
The state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The first runs begin at 10 a.m.
