Introducing the All-Southeastern Minnesota girls basketball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, sports reporter for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together three girls basketball teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Lake City, Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Natalie Bremer (Lake City, senior, guard)
Republican Eagle/Cannon Falls Beacon Player of the Year,Class AA All-State, MGBCA All-Star, School leader in career points (2,494) and steals (450), Single-season school points record (697), Academic All-State, HVL Player of the Year, HVL All-Conference, KTTC Athlete of the Week.
2021-22 Stats: 24 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 3.9 spg.
From head coach Drew Olinger: “Natalie is a special player that has had a very influential impact on our team. Her ability to take over a game on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor is truly remarkable. She has also done a phenomenal job of leading through her hard work and dedication. I look forward to watching Natalie use this skill set at the next level, these skills will have a positive impact on any team. Natalie is also our school record holder in two categories.”
Sammi Chandler (Red Wing, junior, point guard)
Big 9 All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.9 spg.
From head coach Peter Johnson: “Sammi has become a dynamic two way player, who can impact the game immensely without scoring. She can score at the rim and from behind the arch. She led our team in steals and deflections.”
Elisabeth Gadient (Goodhue, sophomore, point guard)
HVL All-Conference, KTTC Athlete of the Week.
2021-22 Stats: 15 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4 spg.
From head coach Josh Wieme: “Elisabeth had a breakout season as was trusted to handle the ball and run our offense. She has quick hands and uses her strength and anticipation to get steals, rebounds, and cause trouble on defense. Offensively, she is developing into the total package, with strong handles, a 3-point shot, the ability to get to the basket and finish and make free throws. Elisabeth is as smooth as they come and will only continue to get better.”
Tori Miller (Goodhue, junior, forward)
Class AA All-State, HVL All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 16 ppg (55 percent shooting), 6 rpg, 2 apg, 3 spg.
From head coach Josh Wieme: “Tori is a player with a tremendous motor that never stops. She worked hard to become a complete player this year and it shows in all of her stats. She defended the entire floor and often took the challenge of guarding the opponent’s leading scorer. She led us in rebounds and scoring, someone who could always be counted on to produce every night.”
Jaci Winchell (Cannon Falls, senior, guard)
HVL All-Conference, Academic All-State, Team Hustle Award winner, Team MVP, Team Captain.
2021-22 Stats: 14.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.6 spg (led the team in all categories listed).
From head coach Steven Strauss: “Jaci is the exact type of player every coach wants to have. She handled the ball for us, was our best shooter, rarely came out of the game, and would dive on the court for a loose ball. Despite being a smaller guard, she led us in rebounds and had great footwork inside, helping her become one of our best low-post scorers. She's also reliable, smart, a great teammate and leader, and understands the game better than most high school players.”
Second Team
Joslyn Carlson (Goodhue, senior, forward)
Academic All-State, HVL All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 8.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.5 spg.
From head coach Josh Wieme: “Joslyn’s value to our team and impact on the game cannot be measured in stats. Her experience and leadership is reflected in the fact that our team graduated four starters and turned around to have more success this year. Joslyn scored 1,000 points in her career, played in a state championship game and started for the two overall HVL Conference Championship teams in our program’s history.”
Paige Ford (Randolph, junior, guard/forward)
Second Team All-Gopher Conference, Team MVP
2021-2022 Stats: 454 points, 16.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 spg.
From head coach Dennis Trom: “Paige led our team in almost every offensive category: scoring, assists, 3-pt shooting and free throw shooting, despite being the defensive focus of every team we faced. She finished fifth in the Gopher conference in scoring and was first in the conference in free-throw shooting. We put the basketball in her hands the majority of the time and she did an excellent job of running our offense, leading our team in assists and being the leader on the court.”
Sophia Rahn (Red Wing, junior, guard)
Big 9 All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 8.7 ppg (38 percent 3-point shooting), 4.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg.
From head coach Peter Johnson: “Sophia is a high energy player, and when she is playing at her best gets all her teams going as well. She had three double-doubles, leading us in rebounding and second in scoring, steals and assists.”
Anika Schafer (Goodhue, senior, forward)
Academic All-State, HVL All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 11 ppg, 60 made 3-pointers on 36 percent shooting, 4 rpg, 2.5 spg.
From head coach Josh Wieme: “Anika is often known as a 3-point shooter, but she showed much more than that this season. She has a knack for providing timely baskets, often playing off of her ability to shoot outside to get past defenders and find angles at the basket. Ani also rebounded her position well and was able to find spots for big steals defensively.”
Mya Shones (Lake City, senior, forward)
All-Time Girls leader in rebounds (1,033), Second All-Time for girls in career points (1,626), HVL All-Conference.
2021-22 Stats: 11.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.8 bpg.
From head coach Drew Olinger: “Mya has had a year filled with ups and downs, but through it all one thing was always consistent. This was her ability to remain positive and keep pushing herself and her teammates to new levels. In addition, Mya is also a very special player, she has a very high basketball IQ, and she always seems to be in the correct spot on both ends of the floor. I look forward to watching Mya at the next level.”
Honorable Mention
Madi Burr (Cannon Falls, sophomore, forward)
2021-22 Stats: 8.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 1.0 bpg, 2.9 deflections per game.
Quote from head coach Steven Strauss: “When Madi had everything clicking, she was tough to stop. She has a high release inside that is tough to defend but she can also step outside and hit the three-point shot. Defensively, her height and long arms made it difficult to pass or shoot over. She's an extremely athletic individual that can just make good things happen on the court.”
Anna Olsen (Randolph, junior, guard)
Third Team All-Gopher Conference, Team Defensive POY, Team Most Improved
2021-2022 Stats: 256 points, 10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 spg.
From head coach Dennis Trom: “This was Anna's first year in our program and struggled defensively at the beginning of the year. She worked extremely hard at picking up our defensive schemes and became one of the best defensive players in the conference. Anna was always assigned to guard the other team’s best player. She was first on the team with tipped balls and second on the team in steals. Anna also became a very good offensive player finishing second in scoring for the team.”
Bree Robinson (Cannon Falls, senior, guard)
Team Most Valuable Defender
2021-22 Stats: 3.8 ppg, 2.3 spg, 3.0 deflections per game.
From head coach Steven Strauss: “Bree is a girl who is always up for a challenge. If we were playing man-to-man defense, she wanted to be on the opposing team's best guard. Her defensive numbers back up how talented she was on that end of the court. She could read an opposing player extremely well and force many turnovers and deflections.”
Addie Voxland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior, guard/forward)
HVL All-Conference Honorable Mention.
2021-22 Stats: 11.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2 apg, 2spg.
From head coach Darren Nelson: “Addie has been a three-year starter for us and was truly our team leader who did everything for us this season. She played both inside and outside on offense and often helped bring the ball up the floor against pressing teams. She was our leading scorer and rebounder and was second on our team in steals and assists."
