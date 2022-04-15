Introducing the All-Southeastern Minnesota boys basketball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, sports reporter for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together three boys basketball teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Lake City, Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Hunter Lorenson (Lake City, sophomore, guard)
HVL All-Conference
2021-22 Stats: 16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg.
From head coach Greg Berge: “Hunter is a dynamic playmaker who has earned all-conference HVL as both a 9th and 10th grader. He really put time in to improve his game and developed an excellent mid-range game this season. He is a great defender who can change the game on both ends of the floor. He is able to score at all three levels and is a great passer as well. I am looking forward to see how Hunter grows and develops over his next two years.”
Clay Nielsen (Randolph, senior, center)
All-Gopher Conference
2021-2022 Stats: 16 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, Top 10 in the Gopher Conference in both scoring and rebounding.
From head coach Kent Otte: “Clay’s size, strength and versatility made him a dominant player in both scoring and rebounding. He was a matchup problem for every team we played this year and plays his position much bigger than his actual height of 6’3”. He was a tremendous leader for our program on and off the court.”
Will Opsahl (Goodhue, junior, guard)
HVL All-Conference
2021-22 Stats: 14.5 ppg (75 percent from free-throw line, 35 percent 3-point shooting), 5.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.8 spg.
From head coach Matt Halverson: “Was the main table setter for our team and would oftentimes draw the other team’s best defender. A great ball handler but can also play inside with his height and inside post moves. A match-up challenge for any team because of his versatility and skill set. At the end of the game, the ball was in his hands and helped us to get our 23 wins.”
Justin Wohlers (Lake City, senior, guard)
Top 50 finalist for Mr. Basketball, HVL Player of the Year, HVL All-Conference, 1,000 career point scorer.
2021-22 Stats: 17.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2 spg.
From head coach Greg Berge: “Justin has had a great career for Lake City Basketball and had a great senior season. He has been a varsity starter for four years, starting in over 100 games. Unfortunately, his season ended just as the section tournament started, but Justin continued to show great leadership and maintained a great attitude through it all. He shot very well from the 3-point line this season making over 36 percent of his 3-point shots and defended at a very high level as well. He is one of 10 boys players in Lake City history to score over 1,000 points and has a very bright future as he plays football at Winona State University.”
Dayne Wojcik (Goodhue senior, forward)
HVL All-Conference, surpassed 1,000 career points.
2021-22 Stats: 16 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 20 double-doubles.
From head coach Matt Havlerson: “Workhorse - the best word to describe him. He very rarely came off the floor, was our rim protector, and our biggest interior threat. He is an elite rebounder both offensively and defensively because of the tenacity in which he plays with. He is a leader both on and off the court and is off to do great things at Augustana College (Ill).”
Second Team
Denval Atkinson (Red Wing, senior, forward)
Big 9 All-Conference
2021-22 Stats: 12.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.7 spg, 2.7 deflections per game.
From head coach Oliver Simmons: “(Denval) is the heartbeat of our team. If he is active and causing problems (defensively), then others are as well.”
Andrew Ball (Red Wing, senior, center)
Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention
2021-22 Stats: 10.3 ppg (61 percent shooting), 6.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.9 spg, 1.9 dpg.
From head coach Oliver Simmons: “(Andrew is) the anchor. He plays the back of our defense. He controls the boards and he finishes strong inside."
Adam Poncelet (Goodhue, junior, guard)
2021-22 Stats: 10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.3 spg.
From head coach Matt Halverson: “Led our team in defensive deflections. Extremely active and long on the defensive end which gave teams troubles getting shots off against our zone. Offensively and athletically, took great strides from his sophomore year and we’re looking forward to having him on our team for another year. He is a steady basketball player and always plays with an even demeanor when on the court.”
Keegan Ryan (Lake City, sophomore, forward)
HVL All-Conference
2021-22 Stats: 8.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg (team-leading 267 rebounds), 1.8 apg, 1.5 apg.
From head coach Greg Berge: “Keegan had an excellent season averaging a near double-double each night. He hauled down 10.3 rebounds per game which is very hard to do in high school, especially as a 10th grader. Keegan is a good shooter and passer as well. He has so much potential to continue to grow and develop as a player and I look forward to watching develop into his full potential.”
Jacob Wulf (Cannon Falls, senior, guard)
HVL All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP
2021-22 Stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, led team in scoring.
From head coach Josh Davisson: “Jacob is a hard-working player determined to continually improve his game. He spent the off-season in the gym and weight room. The results were not only improved skills and
strength but he is a much more confident player on both ends of the court.”
Honorable Mention
Dylan Banks (Cannon Falls, sophomore, point guard)
His 109 assists is ninth all-time for Bombers boys basketball.
2021-22 Stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 1.7 spg.
From head coach Josh Davisson: “Only a sophomore, Dylan was our leader on the court. He has the ability to get to the basket against any defender and is willing to make the extra pass to open teammates. With this year of experience under his belt it will be fun to see his growth over the next couple seasons.”
Deso Buck (Red Wing, senior, point guard)
Surpassed 1,000 career points
2021-22 Stats: 8.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.5 dpg.
From head coach Oliver Simmons: “A floor leader. We do not get where we got without him on the floor.”
Tyson Cooreman (Randolph, junior, forward)
2021-22 Stats: 8.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.3 spg, Top-20 in the Gopher Conference in scoring and assist.
From head coach Kent Otte: “Tyson is a consistent player in every aspect of the game. Tyson found ways to have a positive impact in every game we played this year, whether it be his defense, passing, rebounding or scoring. Truly an all-around player that made every player around him better.”
Maddox Hanson (Red Wing, senior, guard)
2021-22 Stats: 8.7 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.4 dpg.
From head coach Oliver Simmons: “Stretches every defense with his ability to knock down the three ball.”
Ryan Heise (Lake City, junior, guard/forward)
HVL All-Conference Honorable Mention
2021-22 Stats: 9.6 ppg (44.7 percent 3-point shooting), 3 rpg.
From head coach Greg Berge: “Ryan is an excellent 3-point shooter who shot an incredible 45 percent from the 3-point line this season. His ability to stretch the defense helps open things up for other players on our team. Ryan has grown tremendously this past year as is now 6’8. As he continues to build muscle to catch up to his growing frame, his strong skill set will showcase itself even more.”
Aiden Johnson (Cannon Falls, sophomore, guard/forward)
2021-22 Stats: 7.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.9 apg.
From head coach Josh Davisson: “Game in and game out, Aiden was one of our most consistent and versatile players. He works very hard on his game and has a solid awareness of what is happening on the court. At 6’5”, and with his unique set of skills, we are able to play him at any position. Aiden was our leading rebounder and second in assists.”
Kayden Rodrick (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, junior, guard/forward)
HVL All-Conference
2021-22 Stats: 15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg.
From head coach Fred Liffrig: “Kayden is a very versatile player – he played all 5 spots for us. He can shoot well from the outside (32 3-pointers this year), he can beat you off the dribble, or score in the post.”
Jadan Winchell (Cannon Falls, junior, forward)
2021-22 Stats: 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.4 apg.
From head coach Josh Davisson: “Jadan took a big step forward this year. He is a very good 3-point shooter – he was shooting over 50 percent into January – and is extremely competitive.
