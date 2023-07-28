Introducing the All-Area Minnesota baseball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, community editor for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together 1st and 2nd teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Goodhue and Lake City.
Due to short notice and the revival of All-Area teams, some players were chosen by Hamilton and Schlegel, while others were nominated by their coaches.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams and naming a player of the year.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Evan Bennerotte (Randolph, senior, infielder/pitcher)
All-Gopher Conference, All-Section.
2023 Stats: Went 5-1 on the mound in seven appearances (just over 31 innings) with 50 strikeouts and 22 walks. He hit .380 in 71 official at-bats with 27 hits including four doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and 26 runs scored.
Riley Forbes (Lake City, senior, catcher)
2023 Stats: Was one of the more consistent hitters in the Tiger lineup. Had a batting average of .346 with four doubles while driving in 12 RBIs. Will be attending RCTC for baseball.
Reid Hartmann (Red Wing, junior, catcher)
Unanimous All Big 9, All Section.
2023 Stats: Batted .291 and had a .442 on-base percentage with a .919 OPS at the top of the Red Wing lineup. Hit two triples and a home run while driving in 18 RBIs. Hartmann threw out nine runners behind the plate.
Jack Meyers (Cannon Falls, sophomore, IF/OF/P)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference, All-Section, All-State, Class AA State All-Tournament Team.
2023 Stats: On the mound, Meyers was 10-1 with over 75 innings pitched, a 1.55 ERA, four saves, 94 strikeouts and just 12 walks. Over his last 25 innings pitched in the playoffs and state, he allowed just two earned runs. His 10 wins is fourth in school history. At the plate, he hit .326 in 92 official at-bats with two home runs, a triple, seven doubles, 28 RBI, seven stolen bases and 30 total hits.
Elliott Nelson (Cannon Falls, senior, catcher)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference, All-Section, All-State, named to the MSHSBCA All-Star series.
2023 Stats: Hit .382 in 76 official at-bats from the lead-off spot, had 29 hits including 10 doubles, a home run and 10 RBI. Set school records for quality at-bat percentage (72.2%), 37 runs scored, times hit-by-pitch in career (43) and was fourth all-time with his 10 doubles.
Brayden Olsen (Randolph, sophomore, infielder)
All-Gopher Conference, All-Section.
2023 Stats: Olsen led Randolph in hitting with a .431 average in 65 official at-bats, 28 total hits including four doubles, 11 RBI and 30 runs scored from the leadoff spot. He set a school record with 29 stolen bases, also drew six walks and was hit-by-pitch 10 times.
Abe Reinitz (Red Wing, senior, first base)
Unanimous All Big 9, All Section, named to the MSHSBCA All Star Series.
2023 Stats: Led the Red Wing offense with a .348 batting average, a .410 on-base percentage and an .849 OPS. He drove in 25 RBIs and had six doubles. Will be attending Gustavus Adolphus for baseball.
Tyler Rodgers (Red Wing, senior, left field)
All Big 9 Honorable Mention, All Section.
2023 Stats: Batted leadoff all season for Red Wing. Scored 29 runs and stole 17 bases. Rodgers had a .319 batting average, a .444 on-base percentage and an .875 OPS. Will be attending Bethany Lutheran for baseball.
Jadan Winchell (Cannon Falls, senior, third base/pitcher)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference, All-Section, Honorable Mention All-State.
2023 Stats: Led the team in hits and tied with Jack Meyers for the team lead in RBI, hit .373 in 83 official at-bats with 31 hits, including seven doubles, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases. On the mound, he went 4-2 in 38 innings with a 3.06 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 17 walks and recorded one save.
Second Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Lou DeJong (Red Wing, senior, designated hitter)
All Big 9 Honorable Mention, All-Section.
2023 Stats: Batted .288 and drove in 10 RBIs while scoring 16 runs as the team’s go-to DH.
Tayven Geiger (Randolph, junior, infielder/pitcher)
All-Gopher Conference Honorable Mention, All-Section.
2023 Stats: Hit .319 in 72 official at-bats with 23 hits including five doubles, two home runs, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored. On the mound, Geiger went 4-2 in seven appearances (39 ⅔ innings) with 39 strikeouts, eight walks and a 1.76 ERA.
Will Jacobson (Red Wing, junior, pitcher/outfielder)
All Big 9 Honorable Mention.
2023 Stats: Was a breakout player for the Wingers. On the mound, Jacobson had a 3-2 record and pitched 40 ⅓ innings with a 2.08 ERA. He struck out 49 and walked 23.
Adam Poncelet (Goodhue, senior, center field)
2023 Stats: Was one of the best defensive players for Goodhue. He hit .291 with five doubles, a home run and drove in five RBIs with seven runs scored. Will be attending the University of North Dakota for football.
Parker Rodman (Lake City, senior, first base)
2023 Stats: Ended the season with a .326 batting average. Rodman had a double, two triples and a home run. He drove in eight RBIs and scored nine runs. He plans to join the Marines.
Ari Wells (Cannon Falls, senior, shortstop/pitcher)
Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-Section Honorable Mention.
2023 Stats: Hit .362 in 80 official at-bats with 29 hits – including six doubles – 22 RBI, had an .536 on-base percentage and set a school record by being hit-by-pitch 21 times this season. He is second all-time in program history behind Nelson with a career 42 hit-by-pitches.
Tristan Zingler (Randolph, freshman, infielder)
2023 Stats: Zingler hit .348 in 66 official at-bats, compiled 23 hits including two doubles and a home run and led the team with 20 RBI. He drew nine walks, scored 10 times and had a .843 OPS. On the mound, he went 2-3 in seven appearances (22 ⅔ innings) with an ERA of 3.70, 21 strikeouts and 20 walks.
