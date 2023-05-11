Red Wing’s win streak came to an end Thursday as the Wingers lost to Albert 10-2. The Wingers had won its last seven games and scored at least nine runs in their last six, which included the 10-2 win over Albert Lea Friday, May 5.
The Tigers opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the first. Red Wing got a run back in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Abe Reinitz. Reid Hartman singled in a run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Tiger lead to 5-2.
In the sixth, the Tigers piled on, scoring five runs on two hits, three walks, an error and a hit by pitch. The first four batters in the inning reached base safely.
Tiger pitcher Logan Davis held the Wingers to three hits in a complete-game shutout. Davis struck out two with no walks.
