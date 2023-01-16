Mika Cichosz led Albert Lea past Red Wing 9-1 on Saturday.
Chicosz scored four goals for Albert Lea, one in the first period, two in the second and another in the third.
Cheyenne Tyler scored the lone the goal for the Wingers in the third period on the power play. Amelia Grove was credited with the assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.