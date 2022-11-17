Albert Lea scored three goals in the first period to establish a lead and scored three more in the second and third periods on their way to a 9-2 win over Red Wing in girls hockey action on Thursday.
The Wingers cut the deficit to a couple with an early second-period goal from Tatum Zylka. Allie Roe scored later in the second to trim the Tiger lead to 5-2. A late goal in the period by the Tigers gave them a 6-2 lead heading into the third.
Mika Cichosz had the hat trick for Albert Lea. Haley Austinson scored twice and had an assist. Shelby Evans also found the back of the net twice.
Lexie Pauzauzkie and Jessica Gabbert each recorded an assist on the goal by Roe.
Red Wing next plays at home Saturday against Hutchinson.
