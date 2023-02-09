The Red Wing boys hockey team lost 4-1 at Albert Lea Thursday night. The Tigers outshot the Wingers 59-15.
Spencer Vanbeek scored in the first period for Albert Lea to give them a lead. Jack Ladlie scored twice in the second and Max Edwin added a fourth goal in the third.
Charlie Peterson scored the lone goal for Red Wing shorthanded at the 3:00 mark of the third. Ellis Petersmeyer made 55 saves in net.
