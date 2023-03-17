A big shot from Albany’s Tatum Finley put the Huskies in front by three. Goodhue then was able to get Elisabeth Gadient open enough for a 3-point shot to tie the game, but it was no good. Fighting for a loose ball rebound, Albany came away with it and the 48-45 victory in a Class AA semifinal Friday night in Williams Arena on the U of M campus.
The Wildcats came away with a steal with 16.5 seconds left to set their final attempt. Albany’s Kylan Gerads desperately reached out to defend the shot, saying she knew Gadient likely would get a crack at tying the game and prayed it didn’t go in.
Albany’s head coach Aaron Boyum said the team committed once again to defending well and trusting that their offense would come even if it was a lower-scoring game.
“Our defense and our rebounding have won us a lot of close games in the past and it did again today,” he said.
Finley’s 3-pointer came off a kick out with just over a minute left in regulation. The Huskies all game continued to go to any of their open shooters on similar plays. Goodhue was able to defend well but the shooters open with time were the shots that fell.
“We had two or three chances that were near miss opportunities where it felt like the ball was loose at half court, bouncing around a little bit and it bounced to them,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “Then they hit a 3. We were trying to create offensive opportunities with our defense. Just some near misses and they made us pay.”
Finding it difficult to get their playmakers going, Kendyl Lodermeier provided much of the offense for Goodhue. She ended the game with a game-high 19 points. She made shots from all over the floor from layups to putbacks and short jumpers. It was the Wildcat’s main source of offense and with Goodhue playing in a much lower scoring game than they were used to, it was desperately needed.
Only four players for the Wildcats were able to score.
“We're usually used to high scoring games,” said senior Melanie Beck. “We haven't had one of these low-scoring, takes every basket, back-and-forth type of game. You really had to stay in it and not let up. If you do, they were up five, six points.”
Goodhue has averaged just under 67 points this season. The only game in which the Wildcats didn’t score more than 50 points was in an early-season loss to Providence Academy, the team Albany will be facing in the Class AA state championship.
By game’s end, Tori Miller was kept off the scoreboard. Perhaps a tough shooting night for the senior Wildcat as the Huskies looked to avoid any dribble penetration to the basket.
Jada Scheele was a spark for the Wildcats in the post. She completed a 3-point play, getting off a contested one-handed shot to fall while drawing a foul. At the time, it extended Goodhue’s lead to 38-33 with under 8 minutes remaining.
Senior Melanie Beck said it’s the outward energy of Scheele that gives the team an even greater boost in morale on top of a play she makes.
“She was battling against someone that was way taller than her,” Beck said of the matchup between Scheele and Albany’s 6-foot-3 junior Alyssa Sand. “When she gets those buckets, it's really rewarding for her and the team because it shows how hard she's working and it pays off. When she's making a free-throw too, completing a 3-point play, it's awesome as a post to do that.”
Tough to get much inside on Albany and even tougher to kick it out to an open shooter, the Wildcats fell short of returning to the state championship since their last appearance in 2019 when the team faced Minneota in the Class A final.
Goodhue next faces Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA third-place matchup. The game is at Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia-St. Paul with tip off scheduled for noon.
ALBANY 48, GOODHUE 45
G 18 27 — 45
A 21 27 — 48
Goodhue 45
Kendyl Lodermeier 19, 1 3-pt; Jada Scheele 12; Elisabeth Gadient 9, 1 3-pt; Melanie Beck 5, 1 3-pt.
Albany 48
Tatum Finley 13, 3 3-pt; Kylan Gerads 12, 1 3-pt; Savanna Pelzer 7, 1 3-pt; Alyssa Sand 6; Samantha Van Heel 3; Eva Schwenfeier 3, 1 3-pt; Natalie Blonigan 2; Callie Holthaus 2.
Free throws: G 4-5, A 6-11.
Three-point goals: G 3, A 6.
