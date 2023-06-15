Sporting the same shirts and hats, Red Wing’s John Ahrens and Lake City’s Braxton Berlin decided to make the most out of their time at the Class AA state meet on Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
In the weeks leading up to the tournament, the two decided on wearing matching outfits. While teams came wearing matching shirts and hats, some were a bit fooled into thinking Ahrens and Berlin were on the same team.
“We had that all planned out,” said Ahrens. “We golf at Lake City all the time. We were in the pro shop one day. ‘We're both going to state, why don't we pick out a couple things to wear and whether we're paired with each other or not, we can wear the same thing.’”
The plan worked all too well as the two did end up playing together in the first of two rounds. They remained focused on the course until the pair made pin-seeking tee shots on the 15th hole and each made a putt for birdie. A smile and fistbump was exchanged; the first noticeable emotion shown during the round.
After the second round, Ahrens said he never felt any anxious feelings unlike the section tournament where he said he felt his body was nervous. He described feeling an unbearable weight at the section meet that he didn’t feel throughout his two rounds at the state meet.
All-in-all, Ahrens was pleased to have made it, saying he was grateful to have ended his high school career at state.
“The goal was to get here. When you get here, you try to play for fun,” Ahrens said on his attitude toward the state meet and his first day with Berlin. “That's what I tried to do. I didn't bring my best stuff this week. Wouldn't have wanted to end it anywhere else but here.”
Beginning the first round with a birdie felt good and looked good for Ahrens. He started the first round Tuesday afternoon with a birdie on the 10th hole.
The rest of the round felt shaky as Ahrens had double bogeys on the 14th and 16th holes. Sandwiched in between was the birdie on the par-3 15th. Ahrens stuck his tee shot less than six feet from the hole, getting a little kick back once the ball landed, rolling closer to the pin.
From there, Ahrens said he felt like he was having an up-and-down round. He birdied the fourth and seventh holes, and finished the first round with an 80.
“I was hitting some fairways, hitting some greens,” he said. “I was making some saves with my irons, but I could never make a save on the green.”
Ahrens shot an 85 in the second round Wednesday, making par on three of the final four holes to end his two-round state meet with a 36-hole score of 165.
“I really couldn't putt this week. I was never really comfortable on the greens,” Ahrens said. “My ball striking was definitely better the first day. A lot of loose bad shots. I hit some really good shots but I hit some really bad shots. I was never really able to save any of them.”
Ahrens is attending the University of Kansas and mentioned he'd like to try out for the men’s golf club team.
“Golf is a big part of my life. I really don't know what I would do without it,” he said.
Berlin ended his two rounds in a tie for 33rd place overall. He shot a 79 in each round. Berlin birdied the 15th hole in the first round then made par on the next three to end the back nine with a 40.
On the front, he birded the eighth hole. Berlin birdied the first and seventh holes to begin his second round. He shot a 39 on the back nine which included making par on four of the final five holes.
