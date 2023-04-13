The Red Wing boys golf team hosted Cloquet at Mississippi National Golf Links Thursday afternoon. Senior John Ahrens led the Wingers with near clean scorecard.
Ahrens shot a 37 on the front nine, making par on seven holes, then finished his round with a 41 on the back nine to end his round with a 78, 6-over par. he was second among all individuals.
Jacob Quade capped his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish with an 83. Isaac Kosek was also able to birdie the 18th and end his round with a 90, shooting 45 on both the front and back nine. Lucas Mollgaard rounded out the top four scorers for the Wingers with a 95.
Red Wing lost the dual meet 322-346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.