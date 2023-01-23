Kyle Ahlschager scored six of the seven Waseca goals in a 7-1 defeat of the Red Wing boys hockey team Saturday evening.
Ahlschlager scored twice in the first period and four times in the third, twice shorthanded 24 seconds apart.
Nick Wooden scored the only Winger goal in the second period to cut the Blue Jay lead in half at 2-1.
Ellis Petersmeyer and Ben Flaaen combined to make 40 saves for the Wingers.
