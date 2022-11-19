The Red Wing girls hockey team has some adjusting to do early on. The players are reacting to a new coaching staff and navigating injuries to three players. Early practices show promise, but haven’t quite translated into games yet.
The Wingers began the season with three home games and have lost all three. Excluding a game against Hastings where the Raiders ran up the score, the Wingers have been able to score but haven’t defended as well as first-year head coach Katelyn Hadler would like to see.
Some individual strengths are apparent, but putting it together is still a work in progress.
“We notice girls who have shown different strengths like speed, stick handling, shooting. We're definitely starting to get on that and see what they can do individually,” Hadler said. “Team-wise, we've been working hard on our systems; forecheck, defensive-zone coverage. A lot of that is somewhat new to them, especially the younger girls.”
As has been the status quo for seemingly the last four years, the Wingers have few seniors on the team. They do have a sizable amount of juniors on the roster, some who are playing in their third or fourth year on varsity.
One of those juniors is captain and defenseman Allison Kruger. She’ll assuredly lead the defense in time on ice by season’s end. Hadler said Kruger has pushed herself in practices and off-ice, too, and has become a leader with her hustle and ability on the ice.
Allie Meyer, another junior captain, gets another year to start in net for the Wingers. Hadler hopes to aid her progression by playing better directly in front of the net.
Allie Roe, one of four seniors, is another captain. She was third in points and second in goals last season and has been pushing hard to get into game-shape after dealing with an illness.
Taya Cordes, Amelia Grove and Lexie Pauzauskie each were unavailable to play in the first two games due to injuries. Pauzauskie returned to the lineup on Thursday against Albert Lea and made an instant contribution on the scoresheet with an assist.
Hadler expects the team to return to full strength by the end of the week. If anything came of the loss against Hastings, it’s that the Wingers could have benefited from extra bodies able to play.
“We're going to hope no one else gets injured so we can keep building what we have as a team,” she said.
Also new this season is the co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa for hockey. The Wingers remain in their jerseys and logos but will take in players who previously played in the mega co-op, Dodge County. Gabbie Knowlton is the only player on the varsity roster coming from Z-M.
“She works well with others and can build that chemistry,” Hadler said of the sophomore forward.
Along with Hadler are two new assistants; Mitch Skeen and Dave Lynch. Hadler has some short-term goals for the team but knows it may be a hard reset for many.
“New coaching staff. It's a whole refresh, restart for them. They're learning as they go and we're learning as they go. It's really been coming together,” she said.
