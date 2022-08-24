The Aces received a first-round bye in the Class C State tournament for winning Region 5. They will face the Watkins Clippers at Memorial Park in Dundas on Friday, Aug. 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Watkins is coming off a 6-5 win over the Pierz Lakers on Saturday in Faribault. The Clippers got a run on a double by Nolan Geislinger in the eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie.
Third baseman Marcus Walm comes into the state tournament leading the Aces with a .407 batting average. He and shortstop Zach Harding are both tied for second on the team with 20 RBIs. Catcher Dixon Irwin leads the team with 22 RBIs.
Walm isn’t the only one on the Ace batting over .300. The top of the lineup has also been productive at the plate. Leadoff hitter Brodie Smith comes in with a .345 batting average. Mitch Matter, usually batting second in the lineup, is hitting .359 while Irwin is hitting .314.
The Aces have leaned on Ben Kuehni on the mound this season. He leads the team in innings pitched (71 ⅓) and strikeouts (69). Sam Palmatier has pitched 57 innings, second most on the team. The two pitchers each come in with a sub-3.00 ERA.
Also having success on the mound are Brady Schroeder, who has struck out 35 in 34 innings, and Aaron Johnson, who has 28 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Aces fans can read how the team got the first-round bye here.
