The Region 5C finals bracket is set. After a weekend of preliminary games, the final three seeds were determined with finals play beginning Saturday in Cannon Falls.
The Red Wing Aces, the second seed, face No. 7-seeded Lake City. The Serpents defeated PEM and Dodge County to get to the prelim finals where they lost to Hastings. The Aces played Lake City twice this summer and came away with two wins.
In the first meeting, Dixon Irwin had three hits and drove three runs in a 6-4 victory. The Aces prevailed in the second meeting, winning 8-7 in 14 innings. Aaron Johnson started on the mound for the Aces and allowed two earned runs on six hits, no walks and had four strikeouts in five innings. Sam Palmatier pitched 7⅓ scoreless innings in relief as the Aces rallied late in the game and eventually scored the winning run in the bottom of the 14th for the walkoff win.
In the rest of the Region 5C bracket, No. 1 Stewartville faces No. 8 Dodge County, No. 4 Austin faces No. 5 Cannon Falls and No. 3 Wanamingo plays No. 6 Hastings. All games are at John Burch Park with the first game beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Aces play at 4 p.m.
If the Aces win Saturday, they face the winner of Wanamingo vs. Hastings at 4 p.m. Sunday in Cannon Falls. If they lose, they play the loser of the aforementioned matchup at 7 p.m. Sunday in Cannon Falls.
Last season the Aces lost their first two games in the Region 5C playoffs. Austin beat the Aces in the first game 6-5, and Rochester edged the Aces 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.