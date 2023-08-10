The Red Wing Aces bounced back from their upset loss at the hands of the Dodge County Diamondbacks Saturday, Aug. 5, with a blowout of the Wanamingo Jacks on Sunday 10-0 in seven innings.
The Aces entered the Region 5C Tournament as the top overall seed but fell to the No. 8 Diamondbacks 8-5 in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament. They then played the No. 4 Wanamingo Jacks in constant rain on Sunday, which included a half-hour rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning. Wanamingo lost in the first round to the fifth-seeded Cannon Falls Bears.
Red Wing jumped on the Jacks early with one run in the bottom of the first and three runs in the third before blowing the game open with five runs in the fourth. Marcus Walm reached base on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and later scored on an error, one of the five errors Wanamingo committed in the game. In the third inning, Mitch Matter reached on another error, stole second base and then scored on an RBI-single from Zach Harding. Walm then walked and Dixon Irwin was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Adam Thygesen, who drove in Harding and Walm with a single for the 4-0 lead.
The Aces batted around and had 11 hitters come to the plate in the bottom of the fourth as they scored five runs with the rain delay in the middle of the inning. Abe Reinitz and Brady Schroeder started it with consecutive singles. Matter reached on a fielder’s choice on a play where the Wanamingo first baseman threw the ball away trying to throw out Reinitz at the plate. Harding then brought in Schroeder and Matter with a single. Teddy Tauer and Irwin both drew walks to once again load the bases and Adam Thygesen was hit by a pitch, which scored Harding. Reese Tripp reached on a fielder’s choice, which scored Tauer but Irwin was thrown out at third base.
Red Wing added one more run in the bottom of the sixth when Irwin doubled and scored on a single by Adam Thygesen instituted the 10-run rule.
Ben Kuehni started on the mound for Red Wing and was lights out for the Aces. He pitched seven shutout innings for the win and allowed just four hits, a walk and a hit batter to go with five strikeouts.
Adam Thygesen led the Red Wing offense with two hits and four RBIs while Harding also had two hits and three RBIs. Reinitz went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored while Harding also scored twice.
The Aces will next play the sixth-seeded Stewartville-Racine Sharks on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. in Red Wing as consolation play continues. The Sharks are coming off a loss to the No. 2 Austin Greyhounds. The winner of that matchup faces either the No. 3 Hastings Hawks or Dodge County again in the consolation championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Red Wing. The victor of that games faces the loser of the championship game (either Cannon Falls or Austin) for the second Class C State Tournament berth from Region 5C. That game is also Saturday in Red Wing at 7 p.m.
For more Region 5C information, fans can find the entire bracket linked on the homepage of redwingaces.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.