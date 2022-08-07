In a low scoring game a few base running plays made a big difference.
First there was a runner thrown out at home plate. Later in the game, a runner was tagged out between second and third after advancing to third too eagerly. Then on a ball in the dirt that was blocked, but kicked away just enough, two pinch runners each advanced to second and third.
It was the heads up baserunning of Wyatt Gonsior and Cooper Chandler that set up Brodie Smith. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Red Wing Aces down 1-0 to the Lake City Serpents, Smith looped a single into left that scored both runners with two outs in the inning. Ace’s starting pitcher Ben Kuenhi came back out for the ninth and quickly secured the complete game and a victory for the Aces in the Region 5C playoffs on Sunday at The Ath.
Smith had a line drive to center field on the first pitch of the game that was caught by the diving Serpent center fielder and another hard-hit ball in his second at-bat that resulted in an out. It was only a matter of time before he got a hit.
In Smith’s at-bat, Gonsior alertly took third base and Chandler took second on a ball in the dirt.
In the seventh inning, Serpent’s first baseman Josh Matanich doubled to deep center field with two runners on. It was one of the rare times the Serpents had multiple runners on base. The lead runner scored and the trail runner from first was rounding third. The Aces relay from the outfield threw home, which stopped the lead runner at third but Matanich saw the throw home and ran to third. The Aces made one throw to third and tagged out Matanich, retreating to second.
On the play, the Serpents took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh. The Serpents got their first hit in the sixth inning on a single to left field down the line by Riley Forbes. He was thrown out easily at second base trying to push for a double.
Way back in the second inning, Adam Thygesen was thrown out at home trying to score on a double to center field. A terrific relay from center back into the plate was in time to get him and keep the game scoreless early on.
For Kuehni, he finally was able to breathe while dragging the field in preparation for the following game between the Wanamingo Jacks and the Hastings Hawks. He said after the game he wanted to go all nine innings, especially after seeing Smith give the Aces the lead.
Kuehni finished the game with 91 pitches. He hardly needed more than four or five pitches per hitter he faced and even in the seventh inning when the Serpents had a pair of hits and a walk, Kuehni still felt like he was in control.
There was some discussion of what to do and who to throw for the ninth inning, regardless of the score. Three different pitchers warmed up for the Aces. Ultimately, leaving him in proved to be the right choice as he got three quick outs, just as he had been getting all game.
Last season, the Aces lost two consecutive one-run games in the Region 5C playoffs. This time they came out on the winning side of a one-run game.
With rain wiping out all of Saturday’s scheduled games, the Aces began the playoffs a day later than originally scheduled. They next face Hastings Monday at The Ath. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.