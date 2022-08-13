With a spot at the state tournament already secured, the Red Wing Aces had one game left to determine who would get the No.1 and 2 seeds from Region 5 in the Class C tournament. The Aces pulled away in the eighth inning for a 9-2 win over the Cannon Falls Bears Friday night at The Ath.
The turnaround from a season ago to become Region 5 champions was top of mind as catcher Dixon Irwin felt the Aces made a statement.
“It feels so much better to get the No. 1 coming off a year like last year,” he said. “Last year we lost two one-run games and went 0-2. being able to win two close games and really be able to make a statement to get that one seed really feels good heading into the following weekend.”
Marcus Walm, who played for previous Aces teams that went to state, hasn’t gotten to play yet in state with the team. He’s feeling more than ready to have that chance this year.
“I missed the two seasons the team went because I was down at school,” Walm said. “Super excited to be able to play this year.”
Throughout the Region 5C tournament, the Aces proved just how clutch they can be at the plate and on the mound. Several times in the three games the Aces were pitching runners in scoring position with less than two outs or trying to navigate the bases loaded with one or no outs.
Ben Kuehni worked out of an inning with the bases loaded in an early opportunity for the Bears in the second inning. The Bears did score a run on a throwing error, but a strikeout and double play ended the inning with the Aces still ahead 3-1 at the time. The Bears loaded the bases in the third inning as well and did not score.
Spencer Shroeder also had to pitch out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth after a two-out rally by the Bears. He was able to get the final out without a run scoring and keep the Aces ahead 5-2.
Similar to the two previous games in which other Aces pitchers desperately needed and got key outs, the Aces pitchers showed a clutch factor to escape tough situations all tournament.
“Confidence is a huge thing in close, tight games in the playoffs,” Irwin said. “Even though, like tonight where they had back-to-back innings where there nobody or one out, just the confidence in our pitchers, confidence I had in our pitching staff to get gritty and get guys to fly out, ground out, whatever they needed to do to get us out of the inning and keep us in the game.”
The Aces blew the game open in the eighth inning. Leading 6-2 with a run in already in the inning, Walm came up with the bases loaded and two outs. He had been on base multiple times already in the game. In one of his previous at-bats in the third inning, Walm crushed a pitch to dead center. It bounced high off the wall and he later came around to score the fourth run of the game.
With a full count and runners moving on the pitch, Walm crushed another. This one to left centerfield and looked as if the neighborhood wasn’t big enough to hold it in. The ball, again, hit high off the wall, all three runners scored on Walm’s second massive double of the game.
“That second one, to get some runs in, that was huge,” Walm said when asked which Just to seal the deal for us. Relax a little bit. It was the eighth inning and all we had left was to get three outs.”
