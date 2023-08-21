Two crucial members of the Red Wing Aces said, after a first-round loss to the Avon Lakers Sunday at Dassel in the Class C MBA state tournament, it was their final season. Left fielder Mitch Matter and pitcher/outfielder Brady Schroeder each said they wouldn’t be returning next summer.
“I grew up as a kid watching Aces ball and always wanted to play for them,” Matter said. “I got that chance. It's always a fun group of guys.”
Matter, a model player for consistency and hard work, said he realized during this summer he might not have the time to continue playing. He had always put in extra work to get ready for the season and during the summer would take extra batting practice whenever he could. Not able to do as much of that, he thought it was best to step away.
Schroeder, a classmate of Matter’s at Ellsworth, said he was going to spend more time farming and with his family. Schroeder completed his 11th season with the Aces and played with Matter for all eight of his seasons with the team.
“When you first start playing it was about how could I play well, how I can help the team,” Schroeder said. “As you get acclimated to being part of the community and the team, it becomes a brotherhood. The meaning of playing for the Red Wing Aces goes to another level. I was really fortunate.”
Both expressed how proud they were to have played and to have been a part of many state tournament appearances. It was the playoffs and state tournaments that Matter said makes it harder to leave. The constant competitiveness of playoff baseball is what he feels drew him back.
Aces catcher Dixon Irwin said it’s the competitive nature of Matter and the attention to detail of Schroeder that others could rely on and look up to.
As the 2023 season progressed, the Aces suffered some tough losses. Usually the team rebounded with a dominant stretch of games or at the very least, a convincing win following the loss.
“That's been one of the special things about this team is the ability to flush a bad loss or a tough loss and being able to come back and compete knowing that we're a good baseball team,” Irwin said. “I hope we can take this into next year, learn from it. … For a younger group that's something to keep in mind and take the positives from that. That's a special trait you can build off of for years to come.”
For Schroeder, watching a younger group of players find ways to help the team was rewarding. Recalling when he first started and wanting to find any way he could to help the team, seeing players like Abe Reinitz come in and provide some timely hitting in his first year was impressive.
“The way this team continued to grow as we went along this season. We had some new guys come in and do well,” Schroeder said. “It's really hard to come in and be productive in your first year. It's fun to watch them be productive right away.”
State Recap
The Red Wing Aces season came to end with a 4-0 loss to the Avon Lakers. Starting pitcher Dominic Austing of Avon pitched eight shutout innings, allowing four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
The Lakers scored early as they batted six in the first inning against Aces starter Aaron Johnson. Ryan Janzen doubled, Joe Dolan followed with a single. Caleb Curry hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score the first run. Dolan later scored on an RBI-single by Elian Mezquita.
Red Wing, trailing 2-0, had their first two hitters on base. Matter led off the inning getting hit by a pitch. Zach Harding doubled down the left field line to set up runners on second and third with no outs.
Marcus Walm struck out looking, Teddy Tauer grounded out to the pitcher and neither Matter nor Harding could advance. Irwin hit a ball between two Avon infielders. On a close play at first, Irwin slid to avoid a tag from the first baseman and was called safe. The umpires after a minute conferred and reversed the safe call, calling Irwin out on the tag.
It turned out to be Red Wing’s best scoring chance all game as Austing struck out four in-a-row in the second and for the first out in the third. From the second inning to the eighth, the Aces could not get more than one runner on base and didn’t reach scoring position again until the eighth when Brodie Smith reached second on a single, then a passed ball.
Two hits and two walks in the second led to another Avon run and 3-0 deficit for the Aces. Avon added another run in the fifth on a pair of singles.
