Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Red Wing Aces home opener. The originally scheduled game tonight, Friday, May 13 against Hampton has been canceled.
The Aces play Sunday at Dundas. The next scheduled home game, and new home opener, is Saturday, May 21 against Dundas. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
