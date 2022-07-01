The Red Wing Aces begin their final month of the regular season playing collectively much improved from the first month.
Since losing their first eight games, the Aces have won nine of the last 14. A dramatic turn-around that manager Justin Plein said is mostly due to the lineup becoming much more well-rounded.
The schedule was filled with some strong teams. In the first month, the Aces had back-to-back games against Dundas. In the first of two meetings, the Aces lost 6-5. Northfield and Miesville were on the early-season schedule.
“We played a tough schedule to start,” Plein said. “We’ve been playing a lot of better teams. Some in Class B and a Class A team too. We always want to challenge ourselves and play those teams.”
The Aces have added recent Red Wing graduates Aidan O’Brien, Wyatt Gonsior, Andrew Ball, Reese Tripp and Cooper Chandler to the roster. Also new to the team is Tre Moore, a 2018 Red Wing graduate.
“It’s nice to have those guys and have more options and not have guys out there just to eat up some innings,” Plein said of their pitching abilities.
Chandler has already taken the mound a few times, getting his first victory on June 8 against Rochester Roadrunners. O’Brien earned the save in that game as well.
Tripp and Gonsior each had their first hits the following game in an 11-0 win over Veseli on June 10.
Most encouraging for the team and himself, Ball made his debut on the mound for the Aces on June 15 after getting cleared to begin throwing. He was excellent, striking out eight with no hits allowed in three innings.
Overall, the addition of the five players adds plenty of options to turn to on the mound, joining Ben Kuehni, Teddy Tauer and Brady Schroeder while Jack Carlson and Dustin LaRue have pitched mainly in relief this summer.
Plein said Kuehni has been the most consistent and best pitcher thus far. He had 28 strikeouts through 25 innings with a 2.16 ERA according to the Classic Cannon Valley statistics.
Some more familiar players have returned to the team which includes Grant Rolen, Aaron Johnson and Sam Palmatier.
Johnson is working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery. He’s made one appearance on the mound and is a regular in the lineup as a designated hitter. Rolen has been getting starts in right field again while Palmatier has pitched in a couple games.
Plein said he’s seen the graduates from the past four to five years play much better than years past. It’s helped the Aces at the plate as they have scored at least six runs in eight of 14 games in June.
“It’s a good mix of veterans and new guys helping us,” Plein said. “It doesn’t matter if you're 19 or 37 to 40, we’re all cheering for each other and wanting to see each other to succeed. If we can keep hitting like we did last month, our pitching has been our strongest aspect, we should be able to keep playing well into August.”
The Aces begin an important month of July with a game against Hastings on Friday, July 1 followed by a game on July 4 against Miesville.
