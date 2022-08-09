For the second time in as many days, the Aces won a one-run ballgame.
The 3-2 win Monday night over the Hastings Hawks in a Region 5C playoff game gets the Aces into the championship game Friday and secures another trip to the state tournament.
Red Wing scored first but Hastings came back to tie the game. In the sixth inning, Aces third baseman Marcus Walm drove in the go-ahead run to give them a 3-2 lead. The score stood and the Aces clinched a spot in the Class C state tournament.
The Aces had made state three consecutive years prior to 2021 and will make their fourth appearance in the last five years.
Ben Kuehni said after his start Sunday, he was determined to make it with the Aces.
“I don’t want to get drafted by another team. I want to be there with these guys,” he said.
Due to rescheduling from the weather over the weekend, the Aces had the opportunity to clinch a state birth at home.
Exactly two years ago, Johnson had his second Tommy John surgery. Unable to throw much in his recovery, Johnson built his way back this summer with shorter starts of four and five innings.
Against Hastings, he threw seven innings and more than 100 pitches.
“It's been a lot of hard work over the last couple years. I had this goal in mind, to get back out on the mound and give our team a chance to go to state. To be out there and be able to do it for the boys is amazing to me,” Johnson said of his longest and best outing of the season. “First time throwing over 100 pitches in over two years. Feel blessed, very blessed.”
He came back out for the seventh inning and allowed a one-out base runner. Emotions in both dugouts unraveled as Johnson hit the next two batters to load the bases. Brady Schroeder was warmed up and ready to the mound, but manager Justin Plein showed patience with his starter for a second day and left Johnson in.
“I wanted him to face the lefty leadoff hitter (Jordy Horsch) because hadn’t done much against Aaron. We talked to Brady about going in to get the next guy for the last out,” Plein said. “Johnson got the second out and Brady said, 'Stick with him. Live and die with him today.' We did, and he did a good job getting out of that inning, then Brady came in and shut the door.”
Johnson noticed his confidence rise as he continued to throw. All the bullpens and throwing behind the scenes helped him regain the motion of throwing. Seeing his velocity rise and break increase indicated to him it was possible to come out for a big game.
“I felt in control the entire time. If there's one thing that I remembered growing up through the years, it's never get too high or too low. You'll see a lot of adversity in a game like that. Continuing to execute my pitches and know that I've got a good team behind me makes it pretty easy.”
The emotional climax came after Johnson got the next batter to pop out in the infield followed by a ground out to preserve the Ace’s 3-2 lead and escape with the bases loaded.
“In moments like that, I love it. You have to buck up and go out there, give it all you got,” Johnson said.
The prior day, the Aces didn’t score until the eighth inning. Two batters into the game against Hastings, the Aces already had a run on the board. Brodie Smith led off with a walk. Mitch Matter laid down a bunt in front of home plate. On the pitch, Smith was running and kept running to third as the Hawks threw to first to get Matter. The throw across the diamond went past the third baseman and Smith had just enough time to hustle home safely.
The inning continued with a single by Walm, walk to Dixon Irwin and RBI-single by Adam Thygesen.
Hastings got both runs back with a two-out single in the second and a two-out double – a ball that came a few feet short of a home run – in the third to tie the game 2-2.
Hastings may have outsmarted themselves in the sixth inning. Smith doubled, and Josh Thygesen was held at third. The Hawks didn’t spend much time debating their next move; an intentional walk that put Matter on first and loaded the bases.
Walm had a chance to untie the game with one out. Previously, the Aces loaded the bases in the fourth inning with two outs and failed to score. This time they capitalized as Walm lined a base hit to score Thygesen from third. Smith was thrown out at home, but the Aces had a lead.
“Credit to Mitch, but you're walking him to get to our best hitter,” Plein said. “Marcus has been our best hitter all year and I felt really confident that we were going to score at least one that inning. He came through again.”
The Aces finish the Region 5C playoffs to determine state seeding against Cannon Falls. The game is scheduled for Friday at The Ath with first pitch at 8 p.m.
