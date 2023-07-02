The Red Wing Aces are 6-4 overall with one more game left in June. Over that stretch, they are 3-2 in one-run games.
Pitching for the Aces has been the strongest aspect of the team. The Aces had a four-game streak to begin the month of allowing one or fewer. Ben Kuehni stuck out six in six shutout innings while allowing five hits in a 4-1 win over Hastings June 9. Aaron Johnson came in for the three-inning save. Drew Ball tossed eight shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over Lake City June 11.
In June, several Aces players achieved some firsts. Aidan O’Brien picked up the win in a 5-0 win over Dodge County June 6. Abe Reinitz and Tyler Rodgers each got their first hit in a 10-1 loss to the Rochester Royals June 14.
The Aces nearly pulled off a win in Northfield but fell short 7-6 June 21.
Hosting the Minneapolis North Stars June 22, the Red Wing Aces had a lineup mostly full of pitchers. The “PO” - pitcher’s only - lineup had little problem hitting. The North Stars made few pitching changes and in the second time through the Aces order, they made their adjustments at the plate.
Aidan O’Brien beat out an infield single on a ball that was fielded in the grass barely off the dirt for his first hit for the Aces. On the play, Wyatt Gonsior scored from second.
The North Stars went ahead 3-1 but the Aces were able to tie the game in the third inning. Cooper Chandler walked, Jordan Lockrem reached on a swinging bunt, then Spencer Schroeder moved both runners over on a sacrifice bunt. Teddy Tauer singled in Chandler. Gonsior reached on an error and a run scored on the play. Tauer was waved home as the ball was retrieved in short left field and thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
The Aces took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. They loaded the bases on singles from Schroder and Tauer followed by Trey Moore getting hit by a pitch all with no outs. Aaron Johnson grounded into a double play. A run scored to give the Aces a 4-3 lead.
The next half inning got away from the Aces and cost them the game. The North Stars blew the game open with a seven-run inning, scoring two runs on a single, a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a bases-clearing double.
Red Wing fought back in the later innings with three runs in the eighth and ninth but fell short 14-10. Drew Ball, due to a high pitch count, was out of the game after five complete innings. He struck out five in the first two innings and ended with 12 strikeouts.
Despite giving up 14 runs, most of which were piled on following an Aces error, manager Justin Plein said the pitching has kept the team in games throughout the season.
“I still think our pitching is the best attribute of the team right now,” Plein said. “Even today, we lose 14-10. For sure nine of those runs are unearned. We did enough offensively, especially with the lineup we had today.”
The Aces have scored over 40 runs in 10 games in June. Plein said the offense has to match the pitching.
“We've been saying for a while, if we get to four runs, we feel very confident (to win the game),” Plein said. “It's been a struggle at times, but we're hoping now at the half-way point of the season we can get a consistent group where we get a lineup of 14-16 guys.”
He added the team has a chance to build some consistency in July as more players are available. No matter what lineup the Aces have, Plein said he believes they’ll be competitive enough, as they were against Minneapolis, to find ways to score while the pitching racks up the strikeouts.
Red Wing was able to earn a 5-4 win over Dundas Wednesday night. The Aces got a great outing from starter Aaron Johnson. He threw seven innings, then gave way to Tauer for the three-inning save. Lockrem came up clutch in the seventh inning, sparking a three-run inning.
The Aces begin play in July with a game at Miesville on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Aces then host Hudson Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Hastings Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. The game against Hastings will be the Ace’s sixth road game in their last nine.
