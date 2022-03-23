The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association released the Academic All-State honors for teams and individuals Wednesday.
Goodhue and Lake City each earned Academic Gold in Class AA while Zumbrota-Mazeppa received silver in Class AA.
The Wildcats had seven players earn Academic All-State – Alivia Holst, Anika Schafer, Brooke Buck, Darby Miller, Emily Doerhoefer, Jenna Ryan and Joslyn Carlson.
Lake City had three individuals receive academic honors – Lilly Meincke, McKenna Beltz and Natalie Bremer.
In Class AAA, Red Wing was second among all teams in GPA with gold status. Cadence Thorson and Bailie and Hallie Roschen each received individual Academic All-State for the Wingers.
The full list for teams can be found here. Individual list can be found here.
