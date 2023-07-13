Two of Red Wing’s sports will be shifting sections this upcoming school year.
Football moves from Class AAAA to AAA and remains in Section 1, while girls hockey transitions from Section 4A to 1A.
The change is due to the recent realignment and classification decisions made by the MSHSL. In April, the MSHSL approved competitive section placement for all member schools for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
The MSHSL measures which class and section to assign to teams based mostly on location of the school and the enrollment. Other factors like free/reduced lunch information and appeals made by member schools are considered.
Red Wing did not make appeals to move up or down a class in any sport.
“Given our enrollment and conference, we felt it was best to compete wherever we were slotted by the MSHSL,” said Activities Director Paul Hartmann.
The listed enrollment by the MSHSL for Red Wing was 593.
Red Wing and Stewartville each moved from Section 1AAAA to Section 1AAA. Cannon Falls moved out of Section 1AAA to Section 4AA. All other schools in Section 1AAA remain for the next two years; La Crescent-Hoakh, Lake City, Lourdes, PEM, Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Fellow Big 9 schools, Austin and Faribault, transition into the two spots vacated in Section 1AAAA.
One of the biggest benefits to playing in Section 1AAA is the drastic decrease in travel. Red Wing will have a schedule change in the regular season as they will face Pine Island, PEM, Stewartville and St. Charles at home and La Crescent-Hokah, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes and Lake City on the road.
The girls hockey program makes the move back to Section 1A, much more of a fit than 4A. Red Wing boys hockey also experienced the postseason in the same section, facing a variety of St. Paul and St. Paul suburb schools.
Section 1A girls hockey had five teams last season; Austin, Albert Lea, Dodge County, Winona and Waseca. Red Wing and Simley join the section while Austin moves to Section 1AA.
Similar to football, the section makes more geographic sense for Red Wing girls hockey to be in Section 1 as they hardly played against any section opponents in past seasons.
“Girls hockey is happy to be back in Section 1,” Hartmann said. “This is a natural position for us, as we have conference and regional schools, similar to us that we play on an annual basis.”
Hartmann added that being assigned into a new district for football and section, as well as a new section for girls hockey, changes little about the perception of the competition the teams will be facing.
“The postseason section alignments are just one piece to the overall puzzle of running a program,” Hartmann said. “Our coaches and student athletes will continue to have high standards as they aim to have the best experience possible during the regular and postseason.”
