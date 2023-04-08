As the Red Wing boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season, they were able to hold a youth night. The players got their Sharpies ready as the kids came rushing over to get their team photos signed by all on varsity and JV.
One of those players was the injured Mitch Seeley. The senior suffered an ankle sprain that exposed a stress fracture as well. Seeley missed the final eight games of the regular season, including the section playoff game.
He’s been practicing as best he can in a boot for the upcoming baseball season. He said on the youth night, he believes he’ll be ready for the start of the games. He could miss one or two, but likely not much more than that.
During the youth night for the basketball team. Seeley, like he was after the injury, was with the team on the bench. He was a popular player with the kids. Almost 90 minutes after the game ended, the team had gotten each of the team photos signed.
Seeley said he enjoyed seeing the excitement of talking with, getting an autograph and maybe have a player a kid can look up to. Sometimes it’s hard to see the impact a high school athlete has until their senior year.
For Seeley, seeing those smiling faces is a great satisfaction.
“It's great to see that because you know all these kids out here, they are looking up to you, then being able to interact with them person-to-person is an experience itself,” Seeley said. “I feel like we can have more of that. It's just good to have these connections even without talking to them every day, but maybe being there occasionally for them and being a role model.”
He remembers having similar themed games when he was younger. The thought of having a connection with someone 5 to 10 years older, playing the same sport is something he’s proud to be a part of. Having more would really strengthen the community.
“I'm sure it means the world to these kids, and I know when I was young it meant the world to me,” Seeley said.
His role as a senior in football, basketball and baseball has changed quite a bit. Seeley went from being a supremely clutch gadget player who could offer a little of everything to a reliable starter.
Despite some tough seasons in both football and basketball, Seeley recognizes the work being put into it. He felt it his job to help lead teammates into positions to succeed. Whether it’s a quick pointer or a redirection in a scheme, Seeley was there to oversee it.
Not the flashiest on the court or boisterous on the field, but one to constantly look out for a teammate.
Being able to come together with the other seniors is a near perfect ending to their high school careers. Seeley said it feels “like old times.”
“Playing with a group of players that are vocal with and having a good time with, you just enjoy every part of the sport you're in from the team dinners, practices, everything,” he said.
Seeley said the bigger role of having to step up his level of play and becoming a team leader has changed much of his mindset. He’s still playing as hard as he can to win.
“You can be on the court and help everyone, and you don't have to play to be a helpful teammate either,” he said. “You can be on the bench encouraging, getting loud for them when they do something good. It's all about supporting (each other). The most I can do is just be there for them.”
Late in the basketball season, Rhowan Smith made an appearance in the closing minutes. He was able to get two shots off, making one. His putback for his first points riled up the student section and the bench. Seeley said seeing others prosper, getting their chance to perform and coming through means a lot.
Being able to see everyone put in so much work to get better, then prove it on the field or court is great to see, especially when they get a bit of praise or recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.