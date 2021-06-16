JORDAN, Minn. — Thirty-five years. That’s how long it took Lake City head girls’ golf coach Steve Randgaard to finally get his team over the hump and atop the team leaderboard at a Minnesota State High School League state championship. In that timespan the Tigers have had three individual state champions — Andy Huettl in 1988 and Holly Duncan in 1991 and 1992 — but the team trophy had been elusive. That is until now.
Led by one senior and five underclassmen, Lake City wrapped up the second day of the Class AA state golf tournament a whopping 44 shots ahead of second-place Providence Academy. Lake City entered the tournament held at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan as one of the favorites to do well, but winning by such a wide margin was still unexpected.
“I think the biggest thing was that they all came to play today, everybody from an 80 to a 94 is pretty good for kids,” Randgaard said. “Most of them got better on the second day from the first day.”
Lake City finished the two-day tournament with a total team score of 673 and was the only team under 700. Providence Academy finished as runners-up with 717, followed by Fergus Falls (727) and Minnewaska (732).
The Tigers’ top individual golfer was freshman Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, who finished the tournament in second place with a score of 157. Perham’s Mallory Belka was the medalist with 148. Behind Windhorst-Knudsen was Grace Petzold of Providence Academy with 158 and Annika Stensrud of Minnewaska with 161, but nobody else was closer than five shots to the top Lake City golfer.
Aside from Windhorst-Knudsen, the Tigers had a strong tournament from fellow freshman Ella Matzke and senior Molly Kennedy. Matzke took 10th place with a two-day score of 168, while Kennedy tied for 17th with 173. Sophomore Emma Berge also joined the fray inside the top 20 on the leaderboard with a 175 to tie for 20th.
The final two golfers for Lake City were Mattie Mears with 191 to tie for 52nd and Brooke Bee with 200 to tie for 65th.
“Before last year started we were all excited because we knew we had a good team, but then COVID hit and that got canceled,” Kennedy said. “Over the summer we just worked hard because we knew we’d have another shot at it and this was just the perfect ending for this year.”
Emphasis must go to the word “we” in the statement “we worked hard.” Both Kennedy and Randgaard spoke glowingly about the chemistry this team has built and how infectious that positive mentality can have during practice or tournaments.
“We love practicing together,” Kennedy said. “We practice together on the weekends even if we don’t have to. We don’t ever go out by ourselves, we always go with our teammates.”
“It really was a team effort,” Randgaard added. “We relied on different people throughout the year and they just get along so well together. They really pull for each other and support each other. This is definitely the closest team I’ve ever had.”
The golfers proved the synergy it had as a team could produce results on the leaderboard as well since they not only won the state tournament, but were never defeated at any tournament all season long. And with all but one golfer able to return next season, the bar has been raised and the expectation set. But for now, the Tigers are fine with enjoying their first ever state tournament before they set their sights on a second.
Besides, as Kennedy said after the team received their medals and plaque, this was the perfect ending to a grueling two-year quest. There’s no need to rush the next chapter to the Tigers’ story when there’s still celebrating to be done.
PIZM boys’ finish fifth
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa was in the same situation as the Lake City girls’ team — looking for its first ever state championship. The difference for the PIZM boys’ golfers was that the team was also in the midst of its first-ever state tournament berth. The Wildcats’ encore for that feat was well deserved too, as PIZM finished the two-day tournament in fifth place.
PIZM’s final team score was 627, which put them six shots behind fourth-place Blue Earth and nine shots ahead of sixth-place Roseau. In fact the Wildcats were right in the thick of things by the tournament’s conclusion, as they finished just nine shots behind third-place Delano and 11 shots behind second-place Totino-Grace. After a dominant second day, Cloquet ran away with the championship by logging a team score of 598.
Individually, PIZM had three golfers finish inside the top 15. Joseph Scripture led the way with 150 to tie for sixth place, while Anders Larson was right behind with 151 to take ninth. Michael Scripture was not far off the top two as he tied for 14th with 154. Eighth grader Collin Fogarty was the final cog in the Wildcats’ team score as he shot 172 to tie for 71st. Rounding out the PIZM lineup were senior Jacob Smith (174, T76th) and Jag Foster (186, 87th).
Much like the Lake City girls’ however, PIZM only loses one golfer from this team, while it returns the remaining five. With its first state berth in place, the target has been set for next season, a medalist finish or better yet, a championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.