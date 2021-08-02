After previously coaching in Red Wing, Tom Gillman has been hired as head coach of the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams.
Gillman was the Wingers head coach beginning in 1991.
The Wingers won eight Missota Conference titles under his leadership. He led four boys’ teams to state runner-up finishes in 1998 and 2000.
In 2001, he took over as head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis teams at University of Wisconsin-Eau Clarie.
Gillman said he feels now is a great time to return to Red Wing having been away from coaching since December 2019. He knew there was an opening and he believes in the direction of the activities department. Plus, he enjoys getting to see the athletes succeed.
“If they know someone is going to be there and can help, you can earn their trust,” Gillman said. “I have a lot of passion for teaching and helping kids.”
In his time away from the courts, Gillman wrote the book “Wingers: A Story of Triumph and Redemption,” which was released earlier this year.
“The funny thing is that I handed the book to the publisher and I realized this isn’t the book I started out writing. I thought it was just going to be the inspirational story of the Wingers, which is the thread that runs through it. but it’s also a coaching book.” he told the Republican Eagle at the time.
This summer he accepted the Winger coaching job again.
“Writing the book made me realize how much I like seeing the kids progress,” Gillman said this week.
When asked what Gillman can offer a program with his many years of experience, he’s coming back to Red Wing having seen a lot more than when he first started. Each team is different. Each team has different abilities.
Overall, Gillman wants to keep his approach similar to years’ past.
“I want this to be a life experience for them,” he said. “There’s tremendous areas for growth and opportunities to learn life skills, too.”
The girls’ season begins in the fall with the first day of practices on Aug. 16. The Wingers begin competition with a triangular in Mankato on Aug. 24.
