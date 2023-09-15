Splitting time between singles and doubles, mostly playing doubles the past two seasons, Ava Johnson is right where she wants to be. The Red Wing senior has taken over the No. 1 singles spot after a few seasons of varsity play.
It’s something she’s been excited for and has put in work to hold on to.
Johnson has found some early success playing singles this season, winning three of her first four matches. In her four match wins, Johnson has won by a collective 24-2, 24-7.
Some of the success has come from being comfortable on the court. In doubles, Johnson grew more comfortable right at the net.
It’s been apparent in her matches this season Johnson’s ability to draw in opponents and play a doubles style close to the net. Because of her net-front skill and being able to trust her own swing, Johnson said having that has made her more versatile.
“I think it's really paid off for me. It's helped a lot of my game,” she said. “Working in the offseason has helped too. I'm actually really glad I played doubles for all those years. Most singles players are baseline players. They don't like it when you go up to the net. They don't like to come up to the net. You really have to use all the game you got. You have to try everything to win.”
Even in losses, Johnson has been tough to put away. She uses her ability to get close to the net and force her opponent off the baseline before delivering a strategically placed shot along the side out of reach.
When things aren’t going well, Johnson said she’s found it helpful to rely on what she knows. After years of varsity experience and a lot of work in the offseason, she said finding a rhythm on the baseline, then working back up to her top potential is how she manages to get through her tougher matches, win or lose.
“You just have to focus on what is working. If you don't it doesn't usually go well,” Johnson said. “Go back to the basics and build back up to what you are comfortable with.”
So far, Johnson said the biggest difference she’s noticed in her baseline line play has steadily improved. So much so, that she believes she can find her shot selection quicker than just returning the ball with little plans for the next shot. Her backhand and forehand swings have become stronger. It’s enough for her to be able to play baseline almost as well as she can when drawing an opponent close to the net.
Her gameplans have improved too. She comes in wanting points sooner. Head coach Emmy Hartman said earlier in the season, it was pretty obvious Johnson had worked on her swings and has been hitting through the ball with more authority.
Overall, Johnson said the team has been playing well. She’s liked how everyone, including herself, comes into a match and is ready to grind away a win.
“It's going really well, and I think we're becoming more successful,” she said. “We're staying positive and still looking forward to every match even if we have three of them in a row.”
