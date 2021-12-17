It was little surprise to his family that Max Grand decided his new home would be in the Twin Cities playing for the University of Minnesota Gophers. He visited several colleges and always said something was missing. Not after visiting Minnesota though.
On Wednesday, the Ellsworth senior put pen to paper and signed to play football for Minnesota on national signing day. Grand announced on Twitter in October he was committing to the Gophers as a preferred walk-on.
“There was the game against Maryland that all the running backs got subbed in, and I think they rushed for 300 yards,” Grand said. “Watching them go to the sidelines and all hug each other. That camaraderie that they had for each other, that's when I knew right away. That's where I want to be.”
As early as seventh grade, Grand went to football camps during the summer held by the Gopher coaches. Susan Grand, his mother, said Max stayed after to talk to the coaches. He’d wait till after all the seniors were done getting connected so he could invite the coaches to come watch him play varsity in a couple years.
A little ambitious, but Grand was serious. He’s made an incredible effort to achieve this.
“I kind of like chasing stuff. My whole life I've been chasing the dream of playing D1” he said. “Now it's here. Now I'm not done. I have something else to work toward.”
Grand said he loves the coaching staff. He’s been in contact with Gopher running back coach Kenni Burns often. Burns visited Grand’s home not long before signing day. Grand noticed how PJ Fleck operated around the players and on the sidelines.
On his visits, coaches would address him by first name and ask how he’s doing more than just a casual question in passing.
Getting the feeling that the staff loves being in Minnesota as much as Grand wants to be was important to him.
“It's pretty cool to hear him talk about all the things that they prepare for in the week, how they come together, how they execute things,” Grand said of his observation of Fleck. “After the game, he'll talk about how he saw that on the field and how things come together for a win. It was cool to see the things that he's saying actually working and actually meaning something.”
Fleck recently signed a seven-year contract extension which Grand expressed as another reason to sign with the Gophers. He loves Fleck’s energy and passion for football.
Grand said academically he’ll be going into the health program and has his eyes set on a potential scholarship from the team. He doesn’t have one now as a walk-on but believes the coaching staff when they say he’s in a really good position to receive one.
Grand had at-home visits this fall and was invited to work out in their preferred walk-on practice. Through all the connections Grand made from his younger years, to put it simply, he’s eager to start working toward getting on the field and realizing his dream.
“It's surreal to think that I'm that valued as a preferred walk-on,” Grand said.
