Golf
Ellsworth at Middle Border Conference tournament
Why it’s important: Ellsworth has battled in the middle of the pack. Monday’s conference championship will be an opportunity to see how far the Panthers can climb the standings.
Keys to the game: Ethan Oricchio has been the steady hand atop Ellsworth’s lineup. Who has finished second, however, has been a rotating door. Hunter Westerberg, Nick White and Trey Wittenburg have been runners-up. Scores have been hovering around mid-80s or low 90s.
Ellsworth will need at least three golfers to push the low 80s with a high 70s mixed in to make some real noise.
Details: 9 a.m. Monday, May 24
Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament
Why it’s important: Both the boys’ and girls’ teams have held their own against conference opponents. Neither has been part of a tournament under this scale, however. While both have shown glimpses of terrific play, scores have fluctuated between 20-40 shots on occasion.
Putting together a strong performance will go a long way to determining where Red Wing sits as sections and state approaches.
Key to the game: The boys’ team has participated in 10 events prior to the conference meet. In all but one, either Denval Atkinson or Will Ahrens was atop the team’s leaderboard. To challenge the top teams, both must be at their best while a teammate will need to be right with them.
For the girls, Bri Novak and Ava Bremseth were the top golfers in all 10 meets. To take the next step, the Wingers need Bailie Roschen, Hallie Johnson or Anna Deppe to push to the top two’s level.
Details: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25
Softball
Z-M vs. Cannon Falls
Why it’s important: Should Zumbrota-Mazeppa win, that would guarantee the Hiawatha League Valley title. With a game against a struggling Stewartville team on Thursday, a win against the Bombers to start the week could well mean an undefeated conference season for the Cougars.
Keys to the game: Extra-base hits. The success that Avery Steffen has had in the pitcher’s circle has been a fact this season. In 15 games, the Cougars have smashed 23 home runs.
Details: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25
